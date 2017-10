Khartoum — The First Vice-President and National Prime Minister General, Bakri Hassan Saleh inaugurated, Tuesday, the 31th session of the Khartoum International Book Fair , in Burri.

The FVP, during the activities of the fair, has honored the Secretary General of the Arab Publishers Union, the Sudanese Publishes Union, Sudatel and the Minister of Culture of the State of South Sudan.

Minister of Culture, Al-Tayeb Hassan Badawi has honored General Salih who toured the fair.