Egypt: Culture Ministers of Sudan and Egypt Affirm Commitment to Directives of Leaders of Two Countries

Khartoum — The Federal Minister of Culture, al- Tayeb Hassan Badawi asserted that the Sudanese-Egyptian relations are deeply rooted, pointing to the agreement of the presidents of the two states, Field Marshal Omar al-Bashir, and Field Marshal, Abdel-Fatah al- Sisi, that the year 2017 will be the Sudanese-Egyptian culture year.

This came during his meeting with the Egyptian Minister of Culture Hilmi Al-Namnam and his accompanying delegation who arrived in the country yesterday, Monday, as guests of honor at the Khartoum International Book Fair, and were received by the Minister of Culture, in the presence of the ministry's State Minister, Dr. Hassbul-Rasoul Badr, and the Undersecretary, Karamulla Hamid Khalaf-alla.

Badawi said that the 13th session of the Khartoum International Book Fair will be a unique event, appreciating the role of Egypt and its participation in the fair and all the previous sessions, noting to its cultural role in the Arab and African arena.

He indicated that the selection of Egypt as the fair's guest of honor will strengthen the fair, pointing out that the Sudan is a country based on cultural diversity, stressing the role of culture in the fight against terrorism suffered by the Arab and Islamic world.

He noted toe the projects of the national capital and the Islamic capitals that have chosen Sinnar as the Islamic capital for the current year 2017, and al-Genina as capital for the Sudanese Culture in 2017, Kadugli, capital of heritage, and the celebration of the century of Sultan Ali Dinar.

On his part, the Egyptian Culture Minister, Helmi al-Namnam, has expressed thanks to the Sudan's government, and the Culture Minister for the good reception and hospitability, asserting the joint heritage of the two countries and the common fate, explaining that this visit comes in framework of the directives of the presidents of the two countries on the year 2017 as the culture year for the two countries.

It is to be noted that Egypt is the guest of honor of the 13 th session of Khartoum International Book Fair, and is participating in the fair with a number of artistic and cultural activities in addition to the Egyptian Publishing Houses.