Malawi: Stich Fray Dominates Malawi UMP Awards - Voting Commences

The rising Afro-pop and dancehall artist, Stich Fray has dominated the nomination list of this year's Urban Music People (UMP) awards, gaining five nominations.

The list of nominees was officially released on Sunday during UMP Fashion Night at Game Stores Underground Car Park in Blantyre.

Stich Fray whose single Zoti Ndimakukonda has taken the country by storm is leading the nomination list with Fredokiss and Gwamba on second and third. Hip-Hop artist Tay Grin has failed to dominate despite having several hit-tunes this year.

Stich Fray has been nominated for Best Producer Award; Artist of Year which he has to battle it out against Saint, Tay Grin, Macelba and Fredokiss. His song Zoti Ndimakukonda has been nominated for Best Song of The Year. He is also on the line-up for Best Afro-Pop Artist and Best Music Video awards.

In an interview, Stich Fray born Steven Chibwazi attributed the nominations to hard work and God's favor.

"I would like to thank my fans for the support; I hope they will vote for me to pocket the awards. God has been great to me this year, and the nominations demonstrate that," said Chibwazi.

Meanwhile, voting lines for the awards have commenced today and will close on Wednesday, 15 November, three days before the Awards event at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe where South African Hip-hop artist, Mtee will headline.

To vote, one has to send an SMS "UMP followed by the category and the name of artist you are voting for" E.g. UMP/artist of the year/"artist name" to 9393 (for TNM network) and 2885 (for Airtel network).

"Only names on the nominees list will be considered. Charges apply and multiple voting is allowed. Popular votes will be weighted together with votes from a panel of judges- a selection of several experts on Malawian urban music," reads in part a statement from the organizers.

Nominees' List:

Best Collabo are:

Gwetsa - Hazel Mak & Natha Tunez

-Jangiriya - Jay Jay Cee ft. Various Artists

-Mr Yesu - Kell Kay ft. Gwamba

-Noninoni - Phyzix ft. Martse & Dan Lu

-We Run The City - DJ Sley ft. Various Artists

Best New Act Nominees:

Waxy

-Vube

-Tuno

-Seven O More

-Pinky Ice

Best Producer Of The Year:

BFB

-DJ Sley

-Gaffar

-Sonye

-Stich Fray

2017 UMP Awards Best Reggae/ Dancehall Artist:

Blasto

-Jay Jay Cee

-Malinga

-Purple C

-Queen Fire

Nominees for Best Female Artist:

Hazel Mak

-Hilco

-Lady Pace

-Sangie

-Tuno

Nominees for Best Rap/Hiphop Artist are:

Fredokiss

-Macelba

-Phyzix

-Toast

-Hyphen

Nominees for Album of The Year are:

Jesus Is My Boss - Gwamba

-X.O - Purple C

-Painless - Sangie

-Redefinition - Slessor

-Highly Underrated - Third Eye

Nominees for Best Live Act are:

Fredokiss

-Gwamba

-Tay Grin

-Theo Thomson

-Third Eye

Nominees for Best SADC Act are:

Jah Prayzah

-Diamond Platnumz

-Cassper Nyovest

-Mafikizolo

-Nasty C

Nominees for Artsits of The Year are:

Saint

-Tay Grin

-Macelba

-Stich Fray

-Fredokiss

Nominees for Song of The Year:

Apse Mtima - Macelba

-Delilah - Saint

-Tola - Tay Grin ft. Vanessa Mdee

-Wangwiro - Sangie

- Zoti Ndimakukonda - Stich Fray

Nominees for Best Gospel Artist:

Gwamba

-Miracle Chinga

-Onesimus

-Saxess

-Suffix

Nominees for Best Afro Pop/RnB are:

Kell Kay

-Sonye

-Stich Fray

-Theo Thomson

-Sir Patricks

Nominees for Best Video of The Year are:

Zoti Ndimakukonda - Stich Fray

- Tola - Tay Grin ft Vanessa Mdee

-Tchwee - Martse

-Gwetsa - Hazel Mak & Nathan Tunez

- Dear Jah Jah - Fredokiss

Nominees for Best Duo/Group are :

Archaida Universe

-Bossaro Music Group

-Home Grown African

-Mabilinganya Empire

-W Twice

Nominees for Best Band are:

Mizu

-Mingoli

-Active X

-Mibawa

-Langwan Movement

Nominees for Video Director of The Year are:

Essim

-Mest Media

-Ron Cz

-Sukez

-VJ Ice