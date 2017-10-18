South Africa: Gibson Backs 'Talented' Mulder for 2019

Proteas coach Ottis Gibson believes that 19-year-old all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has a big international future and he says there is no reason why he can't be part of the plans for the 2019 World Cup in England.

Mulder has been called up to the Proteas squad for the injured Wayne Parnell for the final two ODIs against Bangladesh.

Speaking from Stellenbosch on Tuesday ahead of South Africa's 2nd ODI against Bangladesh in Paarl on Wednesday, Gibson said he was instantly pleased with what he had seen from Mulder a few weeks ago.

"Very talented," Gibson said of the Lions youngster.

"One of the first days I got into the country I went down to the Wanderers and he was playing. I saw him and immediately liked him.

"I asked a question about him and they said he was already in the system as an U-19 player. One of the things that we're trying to do as an ODI team is widen the pool of players that we have to choose from.

"He is here now because he is talented and in two years time, if he develops in the right way, there is no reason why he can't be part of the set-up going forward."

Gibson has been in charge of two Test match victories and one ODI win over the Tigers since taking over as Proteas coach.

The work is just beginning and he is hoping to turn the national side into a more ruthless outfit and one that can adapt to any situation.

"We've talked in the dressing room about the way the guys have played before and perhaps not being as ruthless as we need to be and I thought that was exactly what we did in Kimberlely," he said.

"We need to be flexible. It's one of the things that Faf (Du Plessis) and myself have spoken about.

"If there is an opportunity to sometimes inject some energy or some life ... we want to practice that. The cricket will get tougher going forward and we don't want to be a one-dimensional team. We want to be a team that has options."

