Nigeria: NFF Ponders Two Friendlies for Super Eagles After Qualifier Against Algeria

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), which begins its yearly general assembly in Jos tomorrow, is pondering reported overtures from two unnamed countries for friendly matches with the Super Eagles immediately after next month's Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria.

England has reportedly contacted Nigeria over a friendly game with the team to help both nations prepare for the World Cup in Russia next year. But Super Eagles' Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, dismissed the report, affirming, however, there were plans for a friendly with a yet to be determined country after the game with Algeria next month.

"We cannot talk about playing England now when the draw for the World Cup has not been made. We can only talk about teams when we know our group opponents at the World Cup. But there is a game lined up for the Eagles immediately after the qualifier in Algeria," Ibitoye said.

An NFF official, who pleaded anonymity, however, told The Guardian that the federation actually has two friendly opportunities for the Eagles, which would be discussed at the meeting in Jos.

"The matches are just for Coach Rohr to look at some of the players who have not featured in competitive games for the team. "Rohr wants to look at as many players as possible before deciding those that will make his squad when the actual preparation for the World Cup begins next year," the source said.

The NFF in a statement yesterday said the general assembly brings together the kernel of Nigeria's football family, including Chairmen and Secretaries of the Football Associations of all 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, Chairmen and Secretaries of the various Leagues, Referees Association, Coaches Association and the Players' Union, the members of the NFF Executive Committee and Management, and stakeholders of the game invited for the purpose.

Items on the agenda include presentation of the Consolidated and Revised Balance Sheet and Profit-and-Loss Statement, presentation of the Financial Statement for approval, presentation of the 2018 Budget for approval, votes on proposals for amendments to the Statutes, the regulations governing the application of the Statutes and the standing orders of the General Assembly, as well as discussion of any further items proposed by the Members or by the Executive Committee.

During the business of the assembly proper, NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, will present his address, encapsulating activities within the football sector since the last assembly and the Federation's plans for the year 2018, while General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, will also present the activity report.