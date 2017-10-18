17 October 2017

Malawi: Police Quiz DPP Official As By-Elections Counting Under Way

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Police officiers in Nsanje questioned ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) official Sarif Gova who was manhandled by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters at Bangula Polling Centee for campaigning.

Gowa was rescued by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) spokesman Sangwani Mwafulirwa.

He was accused of persuading people to vote for DPP candidate in Nsanje Lalanje by-election, Gladys Ganda.

Police picked Gova questioned him on the allegations. He denies violating electoral laws.

Contestants in Nsanje Lalanje were Lawrence Sitolo of MCP,Gladys Ganda of DPP and Winnie Wakudyanaye an independent.

Meanwhile, counting is under way after voters cast their ballots in the by-elections in three constrituencies and thrre Local Government wards.

Polls closed at 18:00 and winners in each constituency will begin to be declared in the early hours of Wednesday.

Generally voting went on smoothly and the turnout was good in most of the polling centres in all the constituency as thousand of voters turned up to vote.

People started queuing as early at 5:30am

