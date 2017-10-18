Nigeria: Monkey Pox - Family of Suicide Victim Cry Foul, Accuses Hospital Management of Negligence

Family of the suicide victim, identified as Perekebina Biu, has cried foul over the reported his death after few days of being quarantined due to the infectious disease known as Monkey pox.

Late Perekeme Biu, a father of three was confirmed dead after he was found hanging from a rope at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Leadership gathered yesterday that late Pere, was until his death the Treasurer of the Agbere Youth body and married with three children.

His father hails from Patani in Delta state while mother is from Agbere community in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

According to the family, the deceased was already recovering from the Monkeypox disease he contacted in Yenagoa before this sad incident.

Family sources are however, blaming the management of NDUTH for negligence.

According to the family, "The late victim was in the hospital for treatment. And he was responding to treatment though. But come to think about it, how did it happen? The Monkeypox victims were supposed to be in an isolated arera."

"Where were the Doctors, nurses and other staff? Where did he get rope? The hospital management has a question to answer", a family member said.

The suicide victim, according to family sources had no record of mental case.

Contacted on the development, a staff of the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, who pleaded anonymity, ‎denied any act of negligence on the part of the hospital.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu, had on monday confirmed that the victim did not die as a result of Monkeypox disease and that it was professionally and ethically wrong to reveal his identity