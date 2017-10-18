18 October 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Monkey Pox - Family of Suicide Victim Cry Foul, Accuses Hospital Management of Negligence

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Osa Okhomina,Yenagoa

Family of the suicide victim, identified as Perekebina Biu, has cried foul over the reported his death after few days of being quarantined due to the infectious disease known as Monkey pox.

Late Perekeme Biu, a father of three was confirmed dead after he was found hanging from a rope at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Leadership gathered yesterday that late Pere, was until his death the Treasurer of the Agbere Youth body and married with three children.

His father hails from Patani in Delta state while mother is from Agbere community in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

According to the family, the deceased was already recovering from the Monkeypox disease he contacted in Yenagoa before this sad incident.

Family sources are however, blaming the management of NDUTH for negligence.

According to the family, "The late victim was in the hospital for treatment. And he was responding to treatment though. But come to think about it, how did it happen? The Monkeypox victims were supposed to be in an isolated arera."

"Where were the Doctors, nurses and other staff? Where did he get rope? The hospital management has a question to answer", a family member said.

The suicide victim, according to family sources had no record of mental case.

Contacted on the development, a staff of the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, who pleaded anonymity, ‎denied any act of negligence on the part of the hospital.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu, had on monday confirmed that the victim did not die as a result of Monkeypox disease and that it was professionally and ethically wrong to reveal his identity

Nigeria

World Food Day - Nigeria Far From Achieving Food Security

As Nigeria joins the global world to celebrate the World Food Day (WFD), indications arising from various stakeholders… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.