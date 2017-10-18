18 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Signs Law Establishing FUPRE

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: MBuhari/Twitter
Buhari Signs Bill Establishing University of Petroleum Resources
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, signed into law the Bill establishing the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE, Effurun, Delta State.

President Buhari, in a brief ceremony at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, pledged his continued support for the socio-economic development of the Niger Delta region.

The President according the statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu said: "This administration is fully committed to supporting the Niger Delta in its endeavours to achieve socio-economic development."

He appealed to all communities in the region to strive for peace through dialogue in resolving all conflicts not only among them, but also with business entities and the authorities.

With the signing of the bill into law, the path has been cleared for the establishment of the specialised university in the Niger Delta, charged with training and research in petroleum technologies.

Recall that the Federal Government in 2006 under the leadership of former President Olusegun Obasanjo approved the upgrading of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Effurun into a degree awarding institution.

With the approval, it became the first Nigeria Petroleum Engineering University with the former PTI operating as one of its faculties.

The Nigerian Senate passed the bill establishing the Petroleum University in 2014.

Nigeria

World Food Day - Nigeria Far From Achieving Food Security

As Nigeria joins the global world to celebrate the World Food Day (WFD), indications arising from various stakeholders… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.