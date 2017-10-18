South Africa's two stand-out tennis stars of 2017 - Kevin Anderson and Raven Klaasen - have received nominations in this year's ATP World Tour Awards.

The candidates for the awards, presented by Moët & Chandon, are the Top 25 players in the Emirates ATP Race To London and Top 15 teams in the Emirates ATP Doubles Race To London - as of 11 September.

Nominated in the singles category is world No16, Anderson, who's in 12th place for the Emirates ATP Race To London.

The 31-year-old Anderson made history this year when he reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open, locking horns against world's number one, Rafael Nadal.

Johannesburg-born and now United States based Anderson made appearances in two ATP quarter-finals, one semi-final, and two finals (one of which was a grand slam).

He also reached the round of 16 at the Wimbledon Championship.

Meanwhile nominated in the doubles category, world No19, Klaasen, who celebrated his 35th birthday earlier this week - was also, together with his American partner Rajeev Ram, in good form this year.

The pair made an impression this year, by making an appearance in five quarter-final rounds of the ATP tournaments, two in the semi-finals, and four in the finals.

The tennis public can vote via: http://www.atpworldtour.com/en/news/atp-awards-2017-fans-favourite.

Voting closes at 1.59am Central African Time on Tuesday, 7 November.