Lubango — The senior men's basketball team of 1º de Agosto started Tuesday a 15-day training in southern Huila province, ahead of Bic-Basket and Angola Cup.

The team's coach, Paulo Macedo, told the press that they chose Huíla province due to the conditions the region offers.

New athletes have also reinforced the team.

They are Eduardo Mingas, Leandro Conceição, Sebastião and Adilson Ramos.