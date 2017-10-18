18 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: City Tycoon Jimi Wanjigi Resurfaces After Police End Siege at Home

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Daily Nation
Jimi Wanjigi is mobbed by Nasa supporters in his house in Muthaiga on October 18, 2017.
By Hilary Kimuyu

A jovial Jimi Wanjigi on Wednesday morning resurfaced after police on Wednesday ended a three-day siege at his palatial house in Muthaiga.

Mr Wanjigi was holed in the house as police officers drawn from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit broke doors with axes and metal cutters looking for guns, ammunition and explosives said to be hidden in the house.

The businessman reportedly locked himself in one of the rooms on Monday to avoid arrest.

Nasa leader Raila Odinga spent Tuesday night at Mr Wanjigi's house to keep watch, according to his spokesman Dennis Onyango.

Police had continued with their even after a High Court had on Tuesday granted the city billionaire an anticipatory bail of Sh 50,000 and directed that he should not be arrested until October 19.

The order was issued on Tuesday by Justice Chacha Mwita.

The court also ordered that police should not commit any action of destruction of property on Mr Wanjigi's houses, businesses and office.

More on This

Why Odinga Spent Night at Jimi Wanjigi's Home

Nasa leader Raila Odinga spent the night at businessman Jimi Wanjigi's Muthaiga residence. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.