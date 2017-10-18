Kenya: City Tycoon Jimi Wanjigi Resurfaces After Police End Siege at Home

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Daily Nation

Jimi Wanjigi is mobbed by Nasa supporters in his house in Muthaiga on October 18, 2017.

A jovial Jimi Wanjigi on Wednesday morning resurfaced after police on Wednesday ended a three-day siege at his palatial house in Muthaiga.

Mr Wanjigi was holed in the house as police officers drawn from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit broke doors with axes and metal cutters looking for guns, ammunition and explosives said to be hidden in the house.

The businessman reportedly locked himself in one of the rooms on Monday to avoid arrest.

Nasa leader Raila Odinga spent Tuesday night at Mr Wanjigi's house to keep watch, according to his spokesman Dennis Onyango.

Police had continued with their even after a High Court had on Tuesday granted the city billionaire an anticipatory bail of Sh 50,000 and directed that he should not be arrested until October 19.

The order was issued on Tuesday by Justice Chacha Mwita.

The court also ordered that police should not commit any action of destruction of property on Mr Wanjigi's houses, businesses and office.