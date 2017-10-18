Luanda — Angolan international Gelson Dala is part of Sporting's squad for the clash against Juventus next Wednesday, in a match for group D of the champions league.

The striker once again won the trust of coach, who had already called him up for the encounter against Oleiros for the third qualifying round of the Portuguese Cup.

Gelson Dala, who was the top scorer by 1º de Agosto in the Angolan Division I championship, Girabola2016, with 23 goals, has been in the limelight in team B, where he made a hat-trick on the last round.

The jersey 57 arrived at the Academy of Sporting last season and has been shining in the B team of Sporting.

List of summoned players:

Goalkeepers: Rui Patrício, Pedro Silva and Salin

Defenses: Piccini, Ristovsky, Coates, Mathieu, André Pinto, Fábio Coentrão and Jonathan Silva

Midfield: Petrovic, Palhinha, William Carvalho, Matheus Oliveira, Battaglia, Bruno Fernandes, Bruno César, Iuri Medeiros, Gelson Martins e Acuña

Forward: Gelson Dala, Bas Dost, Doumbia and Podence