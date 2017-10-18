17 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 1º De Agosto Reach Semi-Finals of Angola Cup

Luanda — 1º de Agosto secured the first place in the semi-finals of the Angolan Cup in football, when they beat Interclube by 1-0 at the 11 de Novembro Stadium for the second-leg of the quarter-finals.

The single goal of the match was scored by Geraldo in the 80th minute. In the first leg the two teams have played to a goalless draw.

In the next round the military side will face the winners of the match between Kabuscorp of Palanca-Progresso do Sambizanga, who play Wednesday, with advantage for the Sambilas tem (2-1).

Other Quarter Finals

Wednesday

Petro de Luanda - Santa Rita de Cássia (Tricolor team lead by 2-1)

Thursday

FC Bravos do Maquis - 1º de Maio de Benguela (maquisardes win 1-0)

