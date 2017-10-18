Burundi: MPs Concerned About Delay in Disbursement of Community Funds

Minister of Community Development, Jeanne d'Arc Kagayo was in the National Assembly this morning to answer to the questions of Members of Parliament. The latter say they are worried about the delay in the disbursement of the community funds estimated at BIF 500 million.

Jean Pierre Sinzinkayo says some MPs conducted an investigation in different communes of the country and they found that the funds were frozen.

Sinzinkayo also says the community projects must be executed by the end of the year, and the funds are still frozen. "This constitutes a barrier to the achievement of the expected goals set up by each commune," he says.

Pierre Célestin Ndikumana, another MP urges the ministry to monitor activities carried out in communes so that it should ensure that expected projects are really implemented following their action plan. "It should contribute to the community development," he says.

Jeanne d'Arc Kagayo says the disbursement of the community funds delayed because the Finance ministry gave guidelines that the funds would be distributed when there is a computer software to facilitate the management of the funds. "The finance ministry should control and follow-up the use of state funds," she says.

The Minister also says that experts in economy and law-makers from the two ministries analyzed the project to set up the guidelines to use the funds so that they should be granted to each commune without any problem. "We have signed an agreement that the funds must pass through the community funds (FONIC) before reaching the local administration", she says.