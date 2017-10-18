Mauritius: Civil Service - Winners of Public Speaking Competition Rewarded

press release

The Finals of the Public Speaking Competition for public officers was held yesterday at Sir Harilal Vaghjee Memorial Hall in Port-Louis in the presence of the Minister of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms, Mr Eddy Boissézon and the Minister of Tourism, Mr Anil Gayan.

Some 15 participants intervened on the topic International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development and six of them were selected for the Finals. A cash prize of Rs 10, 000, a shield and a token were awarded to the winner Ms Julie Marie Johanne Rosie. The first runner-up, Mr Qaysar Islam, and the second runner-up, Ms Ramdawa Krishma, also received a cash prize as well as a token. They were all awarded a certificate of participation.

The aim of the Public Speaking Competition is to provide public officers with a platform to develop their latent speaking skills. It also encourages them to generate and share their ideas on pertinent issues.

The competition was organised by the Public Officers Welfare Council (POWC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms. It also forms part of events organised in the context of the celebrations of the Silver Jubilee of POWC which has been working to ensure the welfare of all public servants.

The POWC was created in 1992 with a view to promote the well-being of public servants. Its main objectives are to organise recreational and cultural activities for public officers; set up schemes or projects for the benefit of public officers and their families; and maintain effective communication with departmental Staff Welfare Associations amongst others.