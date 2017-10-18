Ethiopia: MFM Inaugurates TVET College

Menschen fuer Menschen (MfM) Foundation officially inaugurates an up-to-the-standard Technical and Vocational Education and Training College (TVET) at Hawariat Town, Gurage Zone of Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' State with a cost of 55 million Birr.

According to the press release sent by MfM, the College which is fully funded by MfM Austria was equipped with high quality European standard workshop machineries. And it is equipped with classrooms, workshops, a library, IT and other administrative blocks.

The project was initially designed to respond to the high demand for technical education in Mihur Aklil and its environs.

The College has provided training opportunities for 167 students. And currently it is in the process to admit 450 additional students from the town and surrounding districts.

It has also set plan to provide training for 617 students in six fields of study in 2017/18 academic year.

Electricity and electronics, automotive, wood work, metal work, construction and information technology are the disciplines that the College intends to offer training in the already started academic year.

It was learnt that the Foundation has so far constructed five TVET colleges in Tigray, Amhara, Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' and Oromia states.

More than 127,100 farmers have attended skill development programs in various disciplines facilitated by the foundation and have received certificates, diplomas and first degrees.

MfM constructed over 429 primary, secondary and preparatory schools over the last 35 years that are now serving more than 457,000 students.

Hawariat Contraction Industrial College is the six of its kind that the foundation has constructed across the country.

FDRE Education State Minister Teshome Lemma, Germany Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ambassador Brita Wagener, senior federal and regional government officials, MfM board members and management staff were in attendance of the inauguration ceremony.