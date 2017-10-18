17 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Van Der Dussen Ton Makes It Lions Day in Potch

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 12th career century from Rassie van der Dussen left the Highveld Lions in a strong position at the midway point of their Sunfoil Series clash with the Knights at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

The right-hander made 114 (205 balls, 16 fours) and followed on the 108 made by Reeza Hendricks on day one with the hosts posting 464 all out, before the visitors replied with 154 for three.

Wiaan Lubbe, who only joined the game on Tuesday as a replacement for Wiaan Mulder after his call-up by the Standard Bank Proteas, struck 15.

Mangaliso Mosehle contributed a quick-fire 35 off 27 balls and 29 came via the bat of Kolpak player Hardus Viljoen, making his first appearance of the season after returning from county duty.

Eddie Leie was the pick of the bowlers against his former team with three for 56. Werner Coetsee managed three for 127.

The Knights made an excellent start to their innings as new opening pair Luthando Mnyanda (60 off 114 balls, 6 fours) and Grant Mokoena (52 off 105 balls, 7 fours) put on 113 for the first wicket.

But Bjorn Fortuin (2/39) struck twice and Lubbe (1/22) once as three wickets fell for 13, including that of captain Theunis de Bruyn for two, before Keegan Petersen (20) and Rudi Second (15) took their side to the close without further trouble.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Shooting Rocks Cape Town International Airport

Reports have emerged of a shooting at Cape Town International Airport. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.