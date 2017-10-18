South Africa: Van Der Dussen Ton Makes It Lions Day in Potch

A 12th career century from Rassie van der Dussen left the Highveld Lions in a strong position at the midway point of their Sunfoil Series clash with the Knights at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

The right-hander made 114 (205 balls, 16 fours) and followed on the 108 made by Reeza Hendricks on day one with the hosts posting 464 all out, before the visitors replied with 154 for three.

Wiaan Lubbe, who only joined the game on Tuesday as a replacement for Wiaan Mulder after his call-up by the Standard Bank Proteas, struck 15.

Mangaliso Mosehle contributed a quick-fire 35 off 27 balls and 29 came via the bat of Kolpak player Hardus Viljoen, making his first appearance of the season after returning from county duty.

Eddie Leie was the pick of the bowlers against his former team with three for 56. Werner Coetsee managed three for 127.

The Knights made an excellent start to their innings as new opening pair Luthando Mnyanda (60 off 114 balls, 6 fours) and Grant Mokoena (52 off 105 balls, 7 fours) put on 113 for the first wicket.

But Bjorn Fortuin (2/39) struck twice and Lubbe (1/22) once as three wickets fell for 13, including that of captain Theunis de Bruyn for two, before Keegan Petersen (20) and Rudi Second (15) took their side to the close without further trouble.

