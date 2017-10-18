Ethiopia: Institute Aiming for Optimal Technology Transfer

Ethiopian Construction Project Management Institute (ECPMI) underlined the need on creating a joint platform that would enable it to cooperate with other entities in order to carry out optimal technology, knowledge transfer into the local construction sector.

This was said amid the '8th Addis Build International Constrcution, Constrcution Materials and Technologies Exhibition', where over 105 companies drawn from more than 12 countries participated.

Institute's Communication Director, Zenebe Tunu indicated that as one of its tasks, the Institute introduces new technologies that will help the sector in its efficiency. To that end, exhibitions, along with workshops create a platform to discharge its responsibility, he added.

In addition to this, he continued, the Institute should create a joint venture to work closely with countries, institutes, stakeholders, or professionals that has a strong background and capability in regards to the construction sector. This would make the technology transfer more optimal.

Spotlighting on the critical role the construction sector holds in fueling the country's path to renaissance and efforts to structurally transform the economy to an industrial one, the Director opined that the sector will need to be assuaged by promoting technology and knowledge transfer in a systematic and organized manner.

Zenebe also indicated that construction sector's management capacity will need to be strengthened and elevated given that the fate of the government's big project and most of the country's construction project are linked to the efficiency of the sector.

Furthermore, the Director indicated that the Institute is doing activities in order to bypass some of the gaps, and function more effectively, in terms of ensuring quality of services as well as delivering projects' on time.

The Institute has had some gaps in terms of identifying and optimally utilizing technologies at hand, and deploying the studies and researches that have been conducted by local and foreign professionals. The Director further said. "Last year, for instance, we have introduced about nine applied researches to the relevant stakeholders and we are planning to do more this year."

Zenebe also remarked that a capacity building strategy that would help in implementing the technologies in sync with the manpower, capital and the sector's capacity on the ground is set by the government.

The construction sector is booming, and there needs to be a knowledge and technology sharing from countries and enterprises that are in a better level in order to advance country's construction quality, Institute's Acting Director Dr. Argaw Asha remarked. This is why, for him, platforms like exhibition, workshop are important to introduce new technologies into the sector, before helping adopt them. There is cultural resistance, and we have to work on that, he noted.

The Acting Director also revealed that a 122 billion Birr worth, 10 year long program is prepared by the government in a bid to modernize the sector by improving construction equipment, and building the capacity of the manpower involved in the sector.