18 October 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Sudan Welcomes Arab League's Support for Lifting of U.S. Sanctions

Khartoum — Sudan on Tuesday expressed appreciation over stances of the Arab League (AL) in support of Khartoum at all regional and international forums, as well as on the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

Sudan's Foreign Ministry said the country would continue commitment to work for the AL objectives.

It also mentioned AL's support to adoption of Sudan's rehabilitation project and the initiative by Sudan's president regarding the Arab food security.

The AL issued earlier a statement welcoming the U.S. decision to lift the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan.

It said the U.S. move came in line with the positive measures taken by the Sudanese government to stop hostilities in all conflict areas, improve the delivery and access of humanitarian aid, as well as to cooperate with Washington to resolve regional conflicts and counter terrorism.

The United States has been imposing sanctions on Sudan since 1997 and listing it as one of the countries sponsoring terrorism.

