18 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mia-Quake! MCP Wins in South Malawi By-Elections

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Osman Faiti

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has suffered a humiliating by-election defeat in itys stronghold of southern region after losing Nsanje Lalanje parliamentary seat and Ndirande Makata Local Government ward to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) with its new catch Sidik Mia stamping his authority .

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it will announce official results on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

But unofficial results collected from the MEC tally center shows in Nsanje Lalanje, MCP's candidate Lawrence Sitolo polled 8036 votes against Gladys Ganda of DPP who amassed 3449 - the seat going to MCP.

In Ndirande Makata Ward, MCP candidate Thom Litchowa polled 969 votes defeating DPP candidate Thom Lita who had 910 votes.

Speaking early morning of Wednesday, Mia said from Lower Shire that MCP's performance in the southern region by-elections

"MCP listened to thousands of voters on the doorstep. This is a starter, we need the main meal which is the general elections, bring it On," he said.

Mia said MCP will go further to "reconnect with voters and break with the failed political consensus."

He said by-elections have showed "Malawians are ready for change".

Crippling unemployment, economic turmoil and corruption scandals in government led voters to punish the DPP in areas where MCP gained victories.

Malawi

Daily Struggles of the Most Vulnerable in Malawi

In 2016, MSF marked 30 years of presence in Malawi, initially to a refugee crisis in 1986 and then becoming heavily… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.