The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has suffered a humiliating by-election defeat in itys stronghold of southern region after losing Nsanje Lalanje parliamentary seat and Ndirande Makata Local Government ward to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) with its new catch Sidik Mia stamping his authority .

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it will announce official results on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

But unofficial results collected from the MEC tally center shows in Nsanje Lalanje, MCP's candidate Lawrence Sitolo polled 8036 votes against Gladys Ganda of DPP who amassed 3449 - the seat going to MCP.

In Ndirande Makata Ward, MCP candidate Thom Litchowa polled 969 votes defeating DPP candidate Thom Lita who had 910 votes.

Speaking early morning of Wednesday, Mia said from Lower Shire that MCP's performance in the southern region by-elections

"MCP listened to thousands of voters on the doorstep. This is a starter, we need the main meal which is the general elections, bring it On," he said.

Mia said MCP will go further to "reconnect with voters and break with the failed political consensus."

He said by-elections have showed "Malawians are ready for change".

Crippling unemployment, economic turmoil and corruption scandals in government led voters to punish the DPP in areas where MCP gained victories.