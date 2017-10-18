A body of a dead man was on Saturday found floating in a dam at Soche Quarry in the area of Group Village Headwoman (GVH) Misesa in Blantyre, Police at Soche Sub Station have confirmed.

Police said the deceased whose details are meanwhile not known was found floating by members of the community surrounding the area on Saturday October 14 in the morning.

It is said that the police went to the scene where they removed the body from the dam with assistance from members of the community police but it was in a decomposing state.

The body was taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for post-mortem to establish the cause of his death whose results are yet to be out.

The body is still in the mortuary at Queens.

The public has since been called upon to report to their nearest police in case their relative or neighbour was missing.

The community has therefore been called upon to desist from visiting the place saying it continues claiming lives of people.

According to the sources, similar incidences have been happening at the dam almost yearly whereby GVH Misesa in whose area the dam is located has since been calling upon relevant authorities to cover the dam with some earth to prevent such cases at the dam but to no unveil.

The Soche Quarry Dam was created during quarry extraction between 1970s and early 2000s.