Egypt: Sisi Holds Phone Talks With King Abdullah II of Jordan

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi held a phone conversation with King Abdullah II of Jordan to discuss ties and means to boost cooperation.

According to a statement by the presidency, the two leaders discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian reconciliation file.

King Abdullah II renewed his country's support to Cairo's efforts to bring the Palestinian rivals together.

They also asserted keenness to coordinate efforts and exchange views on a number of regional files, according to the statement.

The President and the King highlighted strong relations, the statement said, adding they are keen on boosting cooperation to meet the aspirations of the peoples of both countries.