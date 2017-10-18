18 October 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Holds Phone Talks With King Abdullah II of Jordan

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi held a phone conversation with King Abdullah II of Jordan to discuss ties and means to boost cooperation.

According to a statement by the presidency, the two leaders discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian reconciliation file.

King Abdullah II renewed his country's support to Cairo's efforts to bring the Palestinian rivals together.

They also asserted keenness to coordinate efforts and exchange views on a number of regional files, according to the statement.

The President and the King highlighted strong relations, the statement said, adding they are keen on boosting cooperation to meet the aspirations of the peoples of both countries.

Egypt

PM, Head of National Press Authority Discuss Supporting National Institutions

Head of the National Press Authority Karam Gabr said on Tuesday 17/10/2017 that the meeting held with Prime Minister… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.