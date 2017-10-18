Kenyans React After IEBC Commissioner Akombe Flees to New York

Kenyans on Wednesday woke up to the news that Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Roselyn Akombe had resigned and fled to New York.

Most had their opinions on what might have happened.

From the biblical, to the funny and some politically incorrect, everyone had an opinion on why Ms Akombe resigned.

Here is what some had to say.

Roselyn Akombe has done Kenyans proud by exposing fraudulent schemes of Jubilee. She should be acknowledged as a shujaa, on Mashujaa Day.

After Chris Msando's still unsolved torture and murder, would you blame Dr. Roselyn Akombe for fleeing the country before resigning?

Unfortunately for the rest of Kenyans you cannot flee to the US when things go bad like Roselyn Akombe. That is why we must fix things now.

Patriots like Roselyn Akombe is the reason I still harbour hope in our institutions, but the system can't allow them deliver #AkombeResigns

Now that Roselyn Akombe has resigned, the other commissioners should do the same. The whole of IEBC is tainted.

Biblical

The moment she became SDA, I knew Roselyn Akombe will never be the same. She caught us pants down 😧😧 with her resignation pic.twitter.com/p5mAOOCmjW

Is Dr. Roselyn Akombe a Seventh Day Adventist, like CJ Kenani Maraga? Does this church 'speak in tongues' so that I quit my church to it?

I knew Roselyn Akombe will never be the same again. She caught us pants down with her resgnation and becomes a Nat. hero. The SDA effect?

The funny ones

Slay queens, it's Roselyn Akombe who has resigned from IEBC, not Akothee!

kidogo kidogo Huddah is appointed commissioner in place of Roselyn Akombe

"Jimmy Wanjigi, Roselyn Akombe and Huddah" pic.twitter.com/PXWmN0mJty

Thank you sana Roselyn Akombe..hawa watu wana jichochanga sana ati tyranny of numbers acha basi hio 26th wa vote mi nikijipatia form

Roselyn Akombe akiskia 70%+1 https://t.co/l68fnEVihT

