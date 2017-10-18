Balaka — An angry mob on Monday assaulted and killed one person in Balaka who they suspected as being a blood sucker.

Confirming the development in an interview, Senior Superintendent Aggrey Bondo of Balaka Police Station told the Malawi News Agency (MANA) that the deceased was found by the mob around 1 am at Chiyendausiku Area just loitering.

"The deceased, Alufeso Galangala, was caught around 1 am at Chiyendausiku just loitering and after questioning, the mob resorted to violence after the suspect failed to give them convincing information as to why he was just loitering during those old hours," said Bondo.

The deceased died at Balaka District Hospital where he was taken to receive medical treatment after the assault.

According to the Senior Superintendent, no one has been arrested yet in connection to the brutal killing of Galangala.

"As Police we are urging the general public to desist from assaulting and killing suspects. This is uncalled for and the law will take its course once one has been found," he warned.

In a related development on Friday, October 13, 2017, classes at Bazale Primary School in Balaka were interrupted after parents started coming to the school demanding for their children saying they have heard that blood suckers were coming.

Meanwhile, the Police in conjunction with Chiefs in the district have organized a meeting to sensitize the general public about the blood sucking allegations.

Likewise, President Arthur Peter Mutharika visited Mulanje and Phalombe districts meeting communities to hear their testimonies regarding rumours of blood suckers in some districts in the Southern part of the country.

On Monday, he also visited Chiradzulu district as regards the same allegations.

Alufeso Galangala, 30, hailed from Bwanjiwani Village, Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu.