18 October 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Man Drowns in Lake Malawi During Mother's Day Holidays

By Chikondi Chimala

Salima — Unidentified man died after drowning in Lake Malawi during the Mother's day celebration at Senga-bay in Salima.

According to the Police spokesperson Gift Chitowe, the incident happened on Monday, October 16, 2017.

"The deceased person is suspected to have failed to swim to the shore after going too deep, it was reported that some well-wishers tried to rescue him but he was already dead by the time they brought him out," he said.

Chitowe said that the identity of the deceased is not yet known as no-one has come to claim the body.

Salima police has advised members of public to guard against people who are epileptic, young and those who are drunkards not to go into deep waters without guidance of others, to avoid similar incidences happening now and again.

The postmortem results revealed death was due to suffocation and the dead body is still at Salima district hospital mortuary.

