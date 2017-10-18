Malawi: Mutharika Pledges to Tighten Security in Chiradzulu

President Prof. Peter Mutharika Tuesday pledged to provide adequate security in Chiradzulu District amidst blood sucker rumours that are circulating in the southern districts of the country.

He made the pledge at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) ground during an interface meeting with communities in the district.

"I want to advise you to remain calm and to start sleeping in your houses as police officers will provide adequate security," the President advised, adding that thieves might take advantage people's sleeping outside their houses and steal their property.

Mutharika said he was perplexed by the whole blood sucking rumours and was not aware how it all started hence he has instructed the police to be present across the district both undercover including those in uniforms.

He said a committee would be formed comprising, chiefs, religious leaders, civil society organizations and other nine government ministries that would go around the district to sensitize people on the matter.

The President advised people to refrain from taking the law into their hands but report suspects involved in the despicable acts to the police.

Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa said as chiefs, they would play their part in ending the problem that has arisen among their communities.

"I urge you Mr. President to continue with developmental activities and leave these issues of witchcraft to us Chiefs. These things may be coming from our enemies who are not wishing this county well but I promise to deal with these with the help of other Chiefs for our communities to continue enjoying their peace," he assured.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa bemoaned the current situation people of Chiradzulu are facing saying the district has been through numerous traumatizing situations.

He said some years ago, women in the district had their breasts chopped off and now they were going through the alleged blood sucking fiasco.

Nankhumwa thanked the president for sparing his time to visit the people saying he has displayed that he cares for his citizens and is willing to be with them in good and bad times.

Testimonies on the blood sucking saga were provided by Chiradzulu District Council Chair, Diston Mpero citing an incident where villagers attacked a land cruiser belonging to the Department of Geological Surveys under the suspicion that it was part of the blood sucking activities.

Another incident involved a head teacher at Chikangulu Primary School where learners and the communities suspected the head teacher of hiding blood suckers in his house.

Head teacher, Charles Mlagali, bemoaned the whole blood sucking saga saying currently he feels threatened to return to work because of the community's overreaction over unfounded rumours.

Chiradzulu is the third district, President Mutharika has visited meeting communities in line with the blood sucking rumours after Mulanje and Phalombe.