Egypt: PM, Head of National Press Authority Discuss Supporting National Institutions

Head of the National Press Authority Karam Gabr said on Tuesday 17/10/2017 that the meeting held with Prime Minister Sherif Ismail touched on the plan meant to support and reform the national newspapers along with their editorial content and administration.

The premier reviewed his remarks on the government's participation in the editorial development plans that aim to support press organizations and end the relevant crisis within three years, Gabr told reporters after the meeting which was also attended by Minister of Planning Hala el Saeed.

Egypt's political will intends to intervene in order to solve this problem and strike a balance between the national press institutions' income and expenditures, he said.

It was agreed that a new English-speaking electronic gate will be launched within two weeks to be a communication bridge between governmental parties and decision-makers across the world, he noted.

Meanwhile, Gabr said that Prime Minister Sherif Ismail expressed his full support for the national press and asserted the government's contribution to development plans in order to maintain the continuity of these institutions.

