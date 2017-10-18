18 October 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: PM, Head of National Press Authority Discuss Supporting National Institutions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Head of the National Press Authority Karam Gabr said on Tuesday 17/10/2017 that the meeting held with Prime Minister Sherif Ismail touched on the plan meant to support and reform the national newspapers along with their editorial content and administration.

The premier reviewed his remarks on the government's participation in the editorial development plans that aim to support press organizations and end the relevant crisis within three years, Gabr told reporters after the meeting which was also attended by Minister of Planning Hala el Saeed.

Egypt's political will intends to intervene in order to solve this problem and strike a balance between the national press institutions' income and expenditures, he said.

It was agreed that a new English-speaking electronic gate will be launched within two weeks to be a communication bridge between governmental parties and decision-makers across the world, he noted.

Meanwhile, Gabr said that Prime Minister Sherif Ismail expressed his full support for the national press and asserted the government's contribution to development plans in order to maintain the continuity of these institutions.

MENA

Egypt

Sisi Holds Phone Talks With King Abdullah II of Jordan

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi held a phone conversation with King Abdullah II of Jordan to discuss ties and means to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.