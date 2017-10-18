Lilongwe — Silver Strikers Monday returned to "plot number 2" after narrowly beating Azam Tigers 1-0 in the second round of the TNM Super League at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe.

Silver have now 45 points from 21 games five short of league leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers who are at 50 points while Azam Tigers have 28 points from 22 games.

The game started 65 minutes late as Tigers were refusing to play after their official was manhandled by some Silver Strikers supporters.

This prompted Tigers players to respond immediately and the two were separated by stewards and police officers.

The issue was resolved amicably after the visitors had stood their ground not to play as they said their safety was under threat.

When the game started, Silver's Victor Limbani's had drive was parried by William Thole just six minutes in the game.

Tigers Luka Mchima nearly put the visitors in the lead in the 18th minute when he beating advancing keeper Brighton Munthali but the tapping was cleared by Chisomo Mpachika on the goal mouth.

Three minutes later, Timothy Chitedze fired a hard short which was fumbled by Thole.

Binwell Katinji put Silver into in the lead in the 23rd minute when he headed home Thuso Paipi's cross from the left flank.

Five minutes to break, Shisimbiwe Kanyika went past Silver defence but his effort hit the side net at the mercy of goalie Munthali.

Silver lead 1-0 after half time but the talk was on how the goal was scored other saw it being scored from an offside position.

Second half Tigers tried to come into the game with dangerous counter attacks through Mchima, Bernard Palanda and Dan Kumwenda but Yunis Sheriff and Mpachika were too good.

In the 65th minute, the was a penalty shout out in the penalty box after Mpachika had handled box in the D zone but referee Brighton Gwiricho waved play on.

The remaining minutes Silver's lead was under threat but Tigers were unlucky not to unlock the defence.

" Am happy our players had shown character and determination. They deserve maximum points and we still looking for the title, " Chilomoni based Silver Strikers supporter, Nawali Harawa said.

He explained that coordination and game plan was done so well by our technical team.

" This is very unfair result to Tigers. The officiation was so biased. We can not progress in the way," Area 25 based Soccer fan, Joe Chiwidi observed.

He said games should be decided by players by scoring clean goals not being given by referees on silver platter.