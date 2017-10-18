18 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Rwanda: Vanquished Harambee Stars to Host Rwanda

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

Even before the dust settles following a spate of attacks on the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) after a series of poor results registered by the national football team, the governing body has confirmed Kenya will host Rwanda in a friendly match next month.

With the next official Fifa calendar set for November 6-14, FKF have requested the Federation of Rwanda Football Association (FERWAFA) for the match which will be staged in Kenya on November 11.

"We received the request but we will reply after consulting our technical team on the availability of the team as part of our preparations for Cecafa," FERWAFA media chief Bonnie Mugabe told Nation Sport on Wednesday.

FKF Communications Officer boss Barry Otieno confirmed the development saying: "The match is on 11th of next month at a yet to be confirmed venue because of the ongoing renovations in most stadiums."

Kenya recently plunged 14 places down the Fifa rankings to position 102, 16 places above Rwanda, who sit 31st on the continent. Stars 25th in Africa.

OKUMBI UNDER PRESSURE

Under-fire Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi will be hoping to redeem himself after successive defeats to Iraq and minnows Thailand earlier this month.

The losses were widely criticised by fans, former players and coaches who have been calling for the resignation of the coach.

This will be the 13th friendly match for Harambee Stars and the 18th overall assignment for the Okumbi-led bench that took over from Scotsman Bobby Williamson on February 20, 2016.

Okumbi's Stars have won once and drawn one competitive match, a 2-1 win against Congo Brazzaville in Nairobi and 1-1 away to Zambia in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Kenya lost to Guinea Bissau twice in the 2017 Cup of Nations qualifiers and recently to 2-1 lowly Sierra Leone in the first round qualifiers of the 2019 Nations Cup.

Kenya's next assignment is the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) scheduled for Nairobi from November 25 to December 6.

Kenya

I Cannot Guarantee Credible Election - Polls Body Boss

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati says under the current conditions and with a divided commission, he cannot guarantee the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.