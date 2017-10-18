Malawi: Mangochi Road Traffic Police Sensitize Primary School Pupils

Mangochi — Mangochi Police Station Traffic Officers recently took time off to sensitize learners at St. Augustine 3 Primary School on road safety measures to avoid road accidents which are on the increase in the district.

Mangochi Police Station Traffic Officer, Superintendent Witness Kasonya told the Malawi News Agency that the sensitization exercise follows a number of accidents the police has recorded involving children from schools such as St. Augustine 3 which is along the Mangochi - Monkey Bay Road.

The latest accident at the school occurred on Friday, October 6 where a seven year old Standard 2 learner, Akbar Makiyi was killed after a truck belonging to Chibuku Products Limited ran over him as he tried to cross the road.

Kasonya said the police were concerned with the number of road accidents the district has been registering on a monthly basis, adding that some of such accidents involved school children scenarios he said could have been avoided.

"Our records indicate that in June there were 13 road accidents, in July there were nine and in August and September there were seven accidents each which reveals that the trend is reducing but not at the rate we desire," Kasonya lamented.

Kasonya observed that most of the accidents happening in the district were preventable because most road users were conversant with the road signs but chose not to comply at their own peril.

He said the traffic police in the district would continue sensitizing road users in all accident - prone areas such as where schools are located along busy roads.

"We will proceed to places such as DMI University, Mpondasi and Mtalimanja where chances of road accidents are high due to the proximity of the main road," said Kasonya.

St. Augustine 3 Head Teacher, Gertrude Kumwenda commended police for the initiative, noting that it was also the duty of parents and teachers to ensure that children were oriented on basic road safety tips.

Kumwenda, therefore, urged parents of young learners to escort their wards to school and also collect them after classes to ensure their safety.