Malawi: Mothers Thrilled By Mother's Day Gospel Concert in Blantyre

Blantyre — Mothers in Blantyre got a rare Gospel Mothers' Day treat at Robin's Park on Monday applauding organizers of the show who brought together big names in the gospel music arena including the country's top comedians.

Notable performers at the show included Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Paul Banda, Mighty POV, Ndirande Anglican Voices, Maggie Mangani and Wycliff Chimwendo just to mention a few.

In addition to the performances, mothers had the rare opportunity of winning different gifts during a quiz which saw some mothers going away with a wrapper (chitenje).

Speaking in an interview with one of the patrons from Chimwankhunda Township, Mia Kasozi, said the event was very wonderful considering that the organizers of the event distributed different assorted items to some of the mothers who were present.

"I am really very grateful for the gifts which were distributed to us mothers. We have seen Gloria Manong'a distributing zitenje and other kitchen utensils and Michael Usi (Manganya) gave an old woman one hundred thousand kwacha cash; may God bless him," she said.

Kasozi said the music performances were exciting adding that legendary musicians like Paul Banda brought a mood of excitement to the show.

Commenting on the K100, 000 donation, Micheal Ussi said he wanted to advocate for the spirit of sharing hence just decided to handpick an old woman from the crowd and donate the money to.

Apart from renowned comedian Manganya gracing the event, Andrea Thonyiwa well known for his stage name Mr. Jokes also entertained mothers with his jokes during the show.