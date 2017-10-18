Nigeria: We Must Win 2019 Presidential Election - Jonathan

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Tuesday said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must win the 2019 presidential election if they make the right choice of candidates for the party's national working committee (NWC) at the December convention newsmen report.

"This is key so that by 2019 when we go for the general elections, PDP will have the majority in the states and national assemblies and of course, PDP must win the presidency."

He made the statement why playing host to Raymond Dokpesi, an aspirant for the party's national chairmanship position on Tuesday at his residence in Abuja.

It was gathered that Jonathan warned members not to make mistake of choosing wrong people for the national working committee (NWC) at the December convention

According to Jonathan via Thecable news, "This time around we need a very courageous and vocal person to be the chairman.

"There are two positions that we must not make mistake on - the positions of the national chairman and that of the national publicity secretary, because I have worn the shoes before and I know where it pinches.

"If we make a mistake as a party and elect wrong chairman and publicity secretary, we are finished.

"We need a very competent person and a team player, somebody who will not negotiate to get money from the aspirants to make them candidates.

"If you do that, you have destroyed the party because a party must come up with programmes and policies that will elect the best of the best.

"If you present the best material, the chances of your wining election are stronger than when you present a wrong material.

"We need such kind of chairman that will galvanise the national committee and also link up with state committees and do the best for the party.

"Whatever comes out, as faithful loyalists of the party, you should accept it. So, whoever is going to contest should have that in mind.

"Recently, I read that you met with one of the aspirants; that is a good spirit; no victor no vanquished. The winner must be PDP and not an individual."

He also corroborated the view of Abdulsalami Abubakar, former military head of state, on the need for the PDP to fully assume its role of opposition.

"I am not saying that as an opposition party you must been saying anything you like, no. PDP is a very mature party," he said.

"We will not go to the quarter and criticise anyhow but all over the world, the opposition party checkmates the ruling party so that things are done properly so that there will not be impunity.

"If the opposition party goes to sleep, the ruling party can do anything it likes", he finally said.