Revenge attacks and an intricate gang battle over turf apparently led up to the shooting of suspected gangster boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen at the Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday, as well as the double murder at a Stellenbosch nightclub last week.

The incidents have highlighted how gang violence has no boundaries.

Sources with close knowledge of the matter say clashes between the numbers gangs - the 26s, 27s and 28s - sparked the shootings.

The attack on Booysen at the Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday is said to be in retaliation for the shooting at Cubana in Plein Street, Stellenbosch, last Saturday. A second man was also struck by a stray bullet in the airport shooting.

Donovan Jacobs, who sources identified as a 28s gang member, was killed in the Stellenbosch incident, as was Nicole Muller, 30, a mother of two young boys from Kuils River, who was at the club to celebrate a friend's 30th birthday.

Sources have told News24 that Jacobs had been the target of that shooting and that Booysen was shot on Wednesday morning in retaliation for this incident.

Police have not officially said this.

Further retaliation, sources say, is expected.

A task team headed by the Hawks has been set up to investigate underworld and nightclub violence.

