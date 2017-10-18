Windhoek — A total of 112 swimmers competed in 875 events during the first Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala of the season at the Katutura Municipal Swimming Pool over the weekend.

The Long Course Gala consists of four segments that were held during the annual swimming season.

The clubs that participated in the gala were Aqua Swimming Club, Dolphins Swimming Club, Namib Swimming Academy and Marlins Swimming Club.

Eliphas Nakaleke from Aqua Swimming Club proved to be the star over the weekend by breaking the record for the 50-metre butterfly section in a time of 41.33 in the Boys' Under-8 category.

"We are happy with the turnout and the first Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala was a success. We also had more entries in the Under-8 category, 15 in total, of which five of them are six years old," said Phinelia Stergiadis, one of the organisers.

"We would like to thank Bank Windhoek for their generous assistance and also the Namibian Swimming Union (Nasu) for hosting the event.