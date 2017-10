Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati (right) and commissioner Paul Kurgat address the media at Bomas of Kenya on September 28, 2017.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati says under the current conditions and with a divided commission, he cannot guarantee the credibility of October 26 repeat presidential election.

However, Mr Chebukati on Wednesday said he would preside over the poll and vowed not to resign as Commissioner Roselyn Akombe did on Wednesday morning.

Instead, he asked asks electoral officials adversely mentioned over poll irregularities to step aside and allow special project team to manage repeat poll.

