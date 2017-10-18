Liberia: CDC to Dominate Lower House

Provisional results released so far by the National Elections Commission (NEC) on the October 10 presidential and legislative elections put the number of representatives the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has won at 21, ahead of the governing Unity Party, which obtained 17 of the 73 seats.

Other elected lawmakers representing various political parties and the independent candidates, constitute 11 of the elected representatives, followed by five that were elected on the ticket of the People's Unification Party (PUP), while the Liberty Party and the All Liberian Party (ALP) won three each. Thirteen (13) others are representing various parties, except the Alternative National Congress (ANC), which did not secure a single seat.

If the provisional results remain as is, it would mean that the CDC will dominate the Lower House, a political observer pointed out to this newspaper late yesterday.

Montserrado Senator George Weah's ticket, a conglomeration of the CDC, the National Patriotic Party (NPP) of Bong County Senator Jewel Howard-Taylor and the Liberian People's Democratic Party (LPDP) of former House Speaker Alex J. Tyler, has so won the highest number of the 73 seats, with nine of the lawmakers coming from Montserrado County alone.

UP, on the other hand, has taken a leap by winning 17 seats ahead of the official final announcements of both the presidential and representative results.

Also, independent candidates who contested for legislative seats across the country succeeded in taking 11.

Why is the Lower House key to national governance?

Considering that the Legislature, which is comprised of the House of Representatives and the House of Senate, is the first branch of government and has considerable decision making powers, constituents nationwide look forward to real change after sending their kin to the Capitol Building.

Citizens have over the years complained that national development projects have often stalled, not only because every elected president has single handily run the affairs of the nation, but also with the help of complicit legislators.