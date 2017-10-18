18 October 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Pact in Niger

Tagged:

Related Topics

Herdsmen and farmers in Mashegu Local government Area of Niger have signed a peace agreement to stop clashes among them.

Alhaji Abdullahi Babayo, Director-General of Nomadic Affairs Agency in the state, disclosed this in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday.

Babayo said the aim of the meeting was to reconcile communities that were affected by farmers/herdsmen crisis in the area.

He said that the meeting was attended by Alhaji Bala Sai'du, Chairman, Mashegu Local Government, Alhaji Ardo Adamu, Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Niger, Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers, District Heads and community leaders from the area.

According to him, the meeting was to promote peace among farmers and herdsmen and to appeal to herdsmen to desist from grazing on farmlands to avoid clashes with farmers.

The director-general advised both parties to abide by the agreement and continue to respect the cultures of one another, tradition and means of livelihood.

He urged them to be law abiding and live in peace irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

"Farmers and herdsmen should adopt alternative dispute resolution mechanism whenever there is a disagreement in order to avert the negative effects of crisis," he said.

Babayo also urged the Herdsmen to report any suspicious persons to the appropriate authority.

He said this would enable the authority to interrogate the persons to know their mission in the state.

He also advised both farmers and herdsmen against blocking cattle routes and destroying farmlands so as to sustain the peace in the area and guarantee food security.

Nigeria

World Food Day - Nigeria Far From Achieving Food Security

As Nigeria joins the global world to celebrate the World Food Day (WFD), indications arising from various stakeholders… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.