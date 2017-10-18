Liberia: Financial Intelligence Unit Head Linked to Financial Malpractices

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has in its possession documents pointing to financial malpractices at the Financial Intelligent Unit (FIU), an anti-graft entity established to fight corruption and money laundering.

According to the former legal counsel of the entity, Attorney Wonderr Freeman, unaccountability and financial mishandling have been the order of the day for the past seven months and this had been allegedly carried out by the Director of the entity, Mr. Alex Cuffy.

But Mr. Alex Cuffy has played down the accusations terming it as witch hunt. According to Cuffy, Freeman was making the claims because his contract at the entity was terminated.

Cuffy choose not to speak much on the issues because "the claims had no magnitude".

Atty. Freeman in conversation with this newspaper, called for a swift, credible and impartial forensic investigation of the entity.

"Yes, I admit that those documents were written, issued and circulated by me."

"It is the symptom of how bad the situation is in this country."

"These are people, who are entrusted to fight corruption and they themselves are corrupt," the former legal counsel at the FIU stated.

Atty Freeman further alleged that because he flagged some of the issues of financial mal-practices at the FIU, he got fired by the head of the entity.

Atty Freeman cited six instances of financial mal-practices at the FIU.

According to him since April of 2017, he has written and flagged out the issues by writing some senior managers of the entity and heads of line ministries and agencies including Finance and Development Planning Minister Boima Kamara, Eugene Nagbe, Minister of Information, Paul Collins, Director General, Internal Audit Secretariat; and Cllr. Daku Mulbah, Montserrado County Attorney.

Amongst his charges against Cuffy, he cited the alleged lack of transparency in financial matters: including failure to disclose project documents and final report on GIABAI/ECOWAS GRANT OF USD$ 50,000. According to him in fiscal year 2016/2017, ECOWAS under the GIABAI project, gave the FlU US$50,000.

According to documents provided by Attorney Freeman, lots of inquiries have been made by the Cuffy's deputy, Mr. Gabriel W. Bellepea, requesting for reports for previous projects and programs being implemented by the entity.

In a telephone interview, Mr. Bellepea confirmed the exchange of memos and other documents between him and his boss, Alex Cuffy. According to him, those inquiries were made because he felt it was necessary as an entity that was established to fight against corruption and money laundering in the country.

"I have been requesting for clarity on all spending, which he has done yet. He has even stopped all regular briefing meetings."

Asked if he knew why Atty Wonderr was dismissed, he stated that he doesn't know why but only got to know later when someone told him about it.

Bellepea could not confirm or denied the documents in our possession but said every document exchanged between him and his boss was in good faith.

One board member, who requested anonymity, admitted that he was notified verbally on the prevailing issues at the FIU by Atty Freeman.

Another board member and head of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), Cllr. James Verdier, admitted that a formal letter was sent to him by Atty Freeman on the issue but could not go further with investigation in the absent of a board decision.

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach the board chair Mr. Milton Weeks proved futile.