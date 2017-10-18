Nigeria: Imo Assembly Wants Traditional Ruler Dismissed

The Imo State House of Assembly has demanded the removal of Basil Iguegbe, the monarch of Agbobu autonomous community in Okigwe local council of the state.

The legislators also asked the community to present Odinaka Chidoka to the Okigwe council "for recognition and replacement of the dethroned."

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Assembly, Marcellus Ekwezuo.

It said the Assembly took the unanimous decision after discovering the monarch's alleged complicity in the alleged abduction of another monarch, Eze Ugbaja, of Amaosu autonomous community, and a four-year-old boy on February 21, 2013.

The statement noted that Mr. Iguegbe's son had used the dismissed monarch's official car to commit the alleged crime and thereafter hid in the palace, adding that "Iguegbe's lineage has perpetrated sacrilegious acts and has lost its claim to the throne."

The Speaker of the House, Acho Ihim, also said that recent visit to the state by South Africa's president, Jacob Zuma, would bring a speedy end to xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living in that country.

Mr. Zuma's visit to Imo and the erection of a statue for him by the state government has been criticised by many Nigerians.