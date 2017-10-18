18 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Imo Assembly Wants Traditional Ruler Dismissed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Queenesther Iroanusi

The Imo State House of Assembly has demanded the removal of Basil Iguegbe, the monarch of Agbobu autonomous community in Okigwe local council of the state.

The legislators also asked the community to present Odinaka Chidoka to the Okigwe council "for recognition and replacement of the dethroned."

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Assembly, Marcellus Ekwezuo.

It said the Assembly took the unanimous decision after discovering the monarch's alleged complicity in the alleged abduction of another monarch, Eze Ugbaja, of Amaosu autonomous community, and a four-year-old boy on February 21, 2013.

The statement noted that Mr. Iguegbe's son had used the dismissed monarch's official car to commit the alleged crime and thereafter hid in the palace, adding that "Iguegbe's lineage has perpetrated sacrilegious acts and has lost its claim to the throne."

The Speaker of the House, Acho Ihim, also said that recent visit to the state by South Africa's president, Jacob Zuma, would bring a speedy end to xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living in that country.

Mr. Zuma's visit to Imo and the erection of a statue for him by the state government has been criticised by many Nigerians.

Nigeria

World Food Day - Nigeria Far From Achieving Food Security

As Nigeria joins the global world to celebrate the World Food Day (WFD), indications arising from various stakeholders… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.