Liberia: Contempt Charge Looms Over Defense Ministry for Refusal to Surrender Seized Vessel

Monrovia — The 6th Judicial Civil Law Court at the Temple of Justice will on Wednesday, October 18, at 2pm commence contempt proceedings against the Ministry of Defense.

The proceedings against the Ministry was initially scheduled by the court for yesterday, but was re-scheduled due to the absence of the presiding judge of the court. Judge Boima Kontoe's absence was based on an invitation extended to him to address the ongoing workshop of Public Defenders currently taking place at the Corina Hotel in Sinkor.

Court records has shown that its action to hold the Ministry in contempt was based on a complaint filed to the court that it has refused to honor the court's order to have the M/V DZINTARS seized by the coast guard released.

The complain filed by former Justice Minister Benedict Sannoh to the court argued that the M/V DZINTARS is a vessel registered under the flag of St. Kiffs & Nevis presently berthed in Liberia waters in the basin outside the pilot station of Freeport on Monrovia represented by and thru its agent, Sea Star Shipping Stevedoring and Fishing Agency by and thru its CEO Abraham Benedict Johnson of the City of Monrovia.

Cllr. Sannoh in his complain named the Minister of Justice, the Solicitor General and County Attorney of Montserrado County all of the City of Monrovia. But court sources hinted this newspaper saying that the Ministry of Justice has already pleaded with the court that it has released the vessel in question.

However, the same complainant has filed another lawsuit to the Civil Law Court seeking Maritime Action for Damages for wrong which will be adjudicated after the court has heard and made determination in the contempt proceedings against the Ministry of Defense.

The court's order of notice to the Defense Ministry, Coast Guard reads: "Greetings, the Civil Law Court of the Sixth Judicial Circuit Montserrado County has today issued a notice of temporary restraining order and release of M/V DZINTARS and the consignment of assorted frozen fish on board the vessel.

In view of the foregoing, the undersigned has been instructed by his honor J. Boima Kontoe, assigned Judge, Civil Law Court, Sixth Judicial Circuit, Montserrado County to request to give the Marshall of the Supreme Court or his deputies the necessary and appropriate cooperation and assistance to facilitate and ensure the service of the notice of release of the vessel."

A judicial source disclosed that the Defense Ministry was ordered to release the seized vessel immediately but refused and kept the vessel for six days before releasing it, which is a complete disobedience to the court.

It is not clear what ruling will be made if the Ministry is found liable of contempt. Under the Liberian laws, one found liable of contempt is either fined or imprisoned, based on the discretion of the presiding judge.