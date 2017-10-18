Liberia: PYJ's Popularity Diminished

The outcome of last Tuesday's polls has contradicted Senator Prince Y. Johnson's repeated outburst that he is the political 'god-father' of Nimba County, as several candidates on his party's ticket failed to secure seats in the National Legislature.

In 2011, almost all of those elected to the Legislature including Senator Thomas Grupee were members of Senator Johnson's party.

He vigorously campaigned for their election, but relations between Senator Johnson and the lawmakers turned sour when they ousted him from his political establishment, the National Union for Democratic Progress (NUDP).

Since then, he and other members of the Nimba County Legislative caucus have engaged in serious war of words with the senator threatening to ensure that they don't return to the Legislature.

He said he would campaign against their re-election bids and bragged that anyone whose hands he lifts in 2017 will be elected by the people of Nimba County.

However, the outcome of the 2017 elections established that the people of Nimba overwhelmingly rejected Senator Johnson's plead to elect individuals on his party's ticket.

Nine candidates contested on Senator Johnson's Movement for Reconstruction and Development (MRD) party's ticket. They included Jeremiah Kpaan Koung (District #1), Joseph Secell (District # 2) Wilfred Bangura (District # 3), Gunpue L. Kargon (District #4), Railey Myers (District # 5), Rufus Tailo (District # 6), Saye S. Manah (District # 8) and Cooper Kruah (District # 9).

Two out of the nine candidates on Senator Johnson's Movement for Reconstruction and Development party's ticket won seats in district # 1 and 8.

The two candidates are Rep. Koung, an incumbent of Nimba District # 1 and Saye Manah of electoral district # 8 replacing Rep. Larry Younquoi.

In electoral district #2, incumbent lawmaker Prince Tokpah (UP) defeated Sen. Johnson's candidate Joseph G. Scell, while Rep. Garrison Yealue secured a second term for District #4.

He is one of the lawmakers that Senator Johnson repeatedly threatened to boot-out of the Legislature.

Prince Johnson' party Secretary General, Wilfred Bangura was defeated in Nimba Country District # 3.

Although there is a re-run at some polling centers in district # 4, Johnson's candidate Gunpue Kargon is far from winning.

In electoral district #5, incumbent lawmaker Sam Kogar was re-elected against Senator Johnson's choice, Railey Myers. Candidate Rufus Tailo of MRD also failed to secure a win in Nimba County District #6. The district's seat was won by People Unification Party (PUP)'s candidate Twain Gleekia.

Unity Party's candidate, Roger Domah won in district #7. He defeated 15 other candidates including Senator's Johnson Paul Tuazama. The district's current representative Worlea Saywah Dunah didn't seek re-election, having served two terms.

Nimba County District #8 Representative Larry Younquoi re-election bid was obstructed by Senator Johnson's candidate, Saye Manah who narrowly emerged as victor in last Tuesday's poll.

In district #9, popular Liberian lawyer, Cooper Kruah of MRD failed to win. The district's seat was won by United Methodist University (UMU)'s President Johnson Gwaikolo.

Although, Senator Johnson secured 53.9 percent or 83, 191 of the vote case in Nimba, this is a dropped in the numbers he obtained from the county in 2011.

In 2011, the Nimba County Senator got 67. 75 percent or 110, 735 of the votes cast in his home county.

Nationally, he finished third in the presidential race after obtaining 139, 786 or 11.58 percent of the total votes cast in 2011. With almost all of the polling places counted for in 2017, Senator Johnson received 102, 561 or 7.0 percent.