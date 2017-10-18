Kenya: Akombe's Resignation Jolts Chebukati Into Asserting Authority Over Political Players

Photo: Daily Nation

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, vice-chairperson Consolata Maina (left) and Commissioner Roselyn Akombe address journalists (file photo).

Nairobi — The reasons given by Roselyn Akombe for her resignation from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission appear to have jolted the Chairman Wafula Chebukati into asserting his authority and reading the riot act to the political players in the October 26 presidential election.

Before warning that he would no longer tolerate political interference in the conduct of the election, Chebukati appeared to be building up to a resignation before drawing the line in the sand and issuing what he described as "yellow card" to the political players.

He was also categorical that he would not continue to preside over a commission divided by political interests saying henceforth, the interests of the Kenyan republic must comefirst.

In an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation following her resignation, Akombe regretted Chebukati's lack of firmness in his leadership of the Commission so far.

Chebukati has in reaction, called on those in the Commission whose integrity has been called into question to step aside.