Liberia: MNG Gold Shut Down

The Deputy Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia, Urias Goll has disclosed that MNG Gold's operations would remain closed until the environmental agency can order it to resume operations.

He disclosed that the plant was shut down immediately following the rupture of a section of the geo-membrane of the Tailing Storage Facility (TSF) in Kokoya, Bong County on September 24, 2017.

The situation resulted into an uncontrolled discharge of slurry containing high concentration of cyanide to the Sein Creek and surrounding areas.

Following the incident, the government organized a crisis management team, which has been working with MNG Gold and the community to amicably remedy the situation.

Providing an update on progress made since the setting up of the crisis management team, Mr. Goll disclosed that technicians, who visited the site between October 5 and 7, 2017, discovered that there is no free cyanide detected in the nearby Sien Creek which had a concentration level of 0.310ppm during the first trip.

"The technicians also discovered that all of the six hand pumps were assessed with no indication of cyanide concentration thus, no impact to groundwater at the moment," he added.

Goll said compared to the previous assessment, the free cyanide levels have decreased by 44 percent from 0.966ppm to 0.540ppm within the TSF.

"It can be acceptable considering the limit is 50 mg/L in TSF according to International Cyanide Management Code," the EPA Executive Deputy Director said.

According to him, out of the 34 persons hospitalized at Phebe Hospital, six require further examination while the rest have been discharged without any complication.

He also disclosed that the company has provided food items including 300 bags of rice, four cartoons of chicken, three cartons of beef and four poly tanks to supply clean and safe water to the community for the month of October.

Goll added that as part temporary measure to remedy the crisis, the EPA has demanded that MNG Gold dewater the TSF that holds about 300,000 cubic meters of water under strict compliance with the IFC standards and the water Quality Guideline of Liberia.