18 October 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: LNP Moves to Decongest Traffic

Tagged:

Related Topics

In order to ease continuous traffic congestion in Monrovia, the Liberia National Police is announcing the creation of a third lane in the traffic to enable citizens coming to work and returning home thru Redlight-to- Sinkor, and across the bridge arrive to their respective destinations in time.

Police Spokesman Sam Collins says the LNP developed the strategy in order to help the public move about with ease, noting that Sinkor and the Bushrod Island routes are mainly noted for heavy traffic. He continues that this is an exercise that would enable vehicles to freely ply the various basic routes in the capital, saying, "The roads are not many, and there are so many cars, which causes more traffic in the various areas."

At the same time Spokesman Collins says security officers deplored across the country for the 2017 Presidential and Representatives Elections are still intact, noting that those securities are here to protect lives and properties of Liberians and no one will be allowed to disrupt the current peace Liberians enjoy.

"We will remain vigilant to the elections process and even after the elections. Those who sit on radio stations and other medium to threaten the peace we have enjoyed over the years, the securities are here to allow us to maintain the peace we have", he stresses.

Liberia

'CDC Will Campaign Vigorously'

The Vice Standard bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Senator Jewel Howard Taylor has disclosed that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.