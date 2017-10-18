Liberia: LNP Moves to Decongest Traffic

In order to ease continuous traffic congestion in Monrovia, the Liberia National Police is announcing the creation of a third lane in the traffic to enable citizens coming to work and returning home thru Redlight-to- Sinkor, and across the bridge arrive to their respective destinations in time.

Police Spokesman Sam Collins says the LNP developed the strategy in order to help the public move about with ease, noting that Sinkor and the Bushrod Island routes are mainly noted for heavy traffic. He continues that this is an exercise that would enable vehicles to freely ply the various basic routes in the capital, saying, "The roads are not many, and there are so many cars, which causes more traffic in the various areas."

At the same time Spokesman Collins says security officers deplored across the country for the 2017 Presidential and Representatives Elections are still intact, noting that those securities are here to protect lives and properties of Liberians and no one will be allowed to disrupt the current peace Liberians enjoy.

"We will remain vigilant to the elections process and even after the elections. Those who sit on radio stations and other medium to threaten the peace we have enjoyed over the years, the securities are here to allow us to maintain the peace we have", he stresses.