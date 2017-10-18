Kenya: Sevens Circuit Goes Down to the Wire in Dala

Nairobi — The race for the 2017 National Sevens Circuit goes down to the wire with three teams in a realistic chance of winning the overall crown at this weekend's grand finale, the Dala Sevens.

Defending champions Homeboyz have lost ground in their chase to retain the title as they sit third on the log with 78 points heading into Dala.

Homeboyz will be banking on Kabras Sugar who dethroned them at the summit of the log (85 points) and second placed Impala Saracens (80 points) to fail to make it to the Cup quarters.

This will see the Deejays accumulate 100 points with Kabras and Impala failing to better this tally.

Second placed Impala last won the National Sevens Circuit overall crown in 2004 and the opportunity to end their 13 year wait for the title will depend on them winning the Cup title while counting on Kabras on finishing lower than third overall.

Kabras Sugar are in pole position for this one and will win the circuit if they reach the cup final, this will give them an unassailable 104 points. Anything short of this complicates their title chase.

What if there is a three way tie?

This is something that could actually happen in the event that Kabras fail to reach the semis and lose the fifth place playoff final, they would collect 12 points for a 97 point haul, a tally that would be levelled by Impala finishing third and Homeboyz second overall. This scenario would see the team with the highest try count over the six tournaments taking home the overall title.