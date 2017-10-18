South African tennis stars Kevin Anderson and Raven Klaasen have received nominations in this year's ATP World Tour Awards.

The candidates for the awards are the Top 25 players in the ATP Race To London and Top 15 teams in the ATP Doubles Race To London - as of September 11, 2017.

Nominated in the singles category is world No 16 Anderson, who's in 12th place for the ATP Race To London.

The 31-year-old made history this year when he reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open, before losing to world No 1 Rafael Nadal.

Anderson also made appearances in two ATP Tour quarter finals, one semi-final, and two finals (one of which was a Grand Slam). He also reached round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile nominated in the doubles category, world No 19 Klaasen - who celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday - was also in good form this year alongside American partner Rajeev Ram.

The pair made an impression in 2017, by making an appearance in five quarter-finals of ATP tournaments, two semi-finals and four finals.

The tennis public can vote at the ATP website.

Voting closes on Tuesday, November 7.

Sport24