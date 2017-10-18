Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Giving Away L$100K a Day for 100 Days

Lonestar Cell MTN yesterday launched one of the biggest and newest promotions ever in the history of the company. The newest service, "One Hundred Reasons to Smile every day," is intended to give back to its subscribers during the up-coming festive season.

Ibrahim Daramie, senior marketing manager for services at Lonestar, said the company is always ready to live up to its corporate social responsibility by ensuring that it supports government's efforts in providing the Liberian people value-added services and at the same time ensure that customers are happy.

"Today is one of those days that we at Lonestar Cell MTN are going to be doing what we are known to do for the Liberian people.

"We are going to be changing lives because we're going to give our many subscribers one hundred reasons to smile," said Daramie.

According to him, about a month ago the company launched the Lonestar discount store, where subscribers could dial 500 and get the best deal ever in the communications market, the company said, adding that, over 3,000 subscribers are currently enjoying a discount from the discount store.

"So if you are out there and hear dial 500, you need to pick up your phone and dial 500 now. We will be announcing another one hundred thousand reasons why you have to dial 500, get to the discount store, and talk to Big Jue or Cralorboi, and get the best offer and begin the surprise," said Daramie.

"We at Lonestar Cell MTN, the only Liberian owned telecommunication company in the country, are pleased today to announce on behalf of the Board of Directors, the management, staff, our valued subscribers, that we are launching a promotion where every day one hundred valued subscribers will win one thousand Liberian dollars each for one hundred days.

"That is to say we are going to have ten thousand subscribers winning L$1,000 each in the next one hundred days.

"That is not all, we're also going to change lives by ensuring that every month we will be having a subscriber that will be walking away with L$1 million for the next four months and that's what we mean when we say are changing lives, and we tell you that Christmas is here early and is here for you," he said.

"To qualify, all you need to do is to go to our discount store and dial 500 and follow the voice prompt, and will tell you the best deal. Interestingly, we have a deal for each and every subscriber, so just subscribe to any of our offers from the discount store, it could be $0.50 for five days, $1 for seven or five days, 1GB for 15 days, you just name it," said the Lonestar Marketing Manager for services added.

He also called on Liberians to pick up their phones and dial 500, follow the voice prompts and make sure that "you have credit on your phone; you'll be just one of our lucky winners."

He said to be part of the promotion, subscribers need to make sure that they recharge every month to meet the target.

To know your target is by dialing *124# to check your credit balance and stand a better chance to win L$1 million from Lonestar.

Also speaking at the launch was Ms. Abigail Nufeatalai, Brand and Communications Manager, who reiterated that the company is here to stay.

"Today, we are going to be changing the lives of every Liberian in this country, we are launching one of the biggest promotions ever in the history of our corporation," Ms. Nufeatalai indicated.

Meanwhile, Louis Brah Roberts, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Lonestar, lauded the company's many subscribers and said Lonestar will always find new ideas to make subscribers happy.