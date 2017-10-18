Liberia: Lone Star Female Team Drops in FIFA World Ranking

The female team of Liberia's Lone Star has dropped five spots below its world ranking 119 in September. According to world football governing body FIFA's ranking, the female Lone Star was at 123, but dropped to 119 in September.

The team in June was ranked at 125 in the FIFA -Coca Cola world ranking and 31 in Africa. Despite not being involved in many matches, the female Lone Star team rank has dropped in Africa this year.

The national female team has been out of international tournaments outside Liberia for some time now and has been out of local leagues for the past two months.

Meanwhile, the male national Lone Star team has also dropped in FIFA and Coca-Cola rankings. The team dropped two steps from its first position in the world and

one step in Africa.

The October release from the world football governing body FIFA shows the Lone Star team at 135 in the world and 38 in Africa. But Liberia is above Tanzania and other countries.

The male team Lone Star in August moved to 133 places in the world and 17 place above its July rank. The country dropped in the world ranking after it was sent out from the world cup qualifiers and Africa national championship.

The male team continued to struggle and now left with the opportunity to qualify for the 2019 African cup of nations after the 3-0 defeat in its first group match against Zimbabwe on June 11 at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Liberia is in Group G along with Zimbabwe, DR Congo and Congo. According to the latest report for the first time in 15 years, Tunisia moved top of the FIFA African ranking while Germany retained the number one position in the world among the top 10 ranked countries, with 1631 points while Brazil is second with 1619 points. Portugal is third, Argentina fourth, Belgium fifth, Poland sixth and France seventh.