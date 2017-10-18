Liberia: 'CDC Will Campaign Vigorously'

The Vice Standard bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Senator Jewel Howard Taylor has disclosed that her party will campaign to the core, should there be a run-off.

Senator Taylor made the statement in an interview with journalists in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The CDC deputy political leader also thanked the people of Bong County for giving the party a large number of their votes. The CDC got over 24,000 valid votes from Bong County.

"I want to take this time to thank the people of Bong, who came out in their numbers to vote for the CDC. I'm glad that my people showed their love for me and for the party," Senator Taylor stressed.

So far, the National Elections Commission's results showed that CDC leads with over 572,453, amounting to 39.0 percent, followed by Unity Party with 427,550, amounting to 29.1 percent.

According to the NEC, over 95.6 percent of the total votes have been tallied, except for polling precincts in Nimba electoral district # 4 and one polling center in electoral district #3 in Nimba County.

The provisional results from the NEC show the possibility of a run-off, owing to the fact that neither of the two top candidates from the CDC and UP obtained 50 percent plus one vote. Senator Taylor was also optimistic about her party winning the elections.

She explained that the CDC is in the election to win, and the votes being obtained at present demonstrate the people's quest for change.

The CDC got large number of votes in 11 of Liberia's 15 counties, while the running party won two counties including Lofa and Gbarpolu.