18 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Lesotho: Ramaphosa in Lesotho for Post-Elections National Dialogue

Tagged:

Related Topics

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as SADC facilitator to Lesotho, is expected in Maseru on Wednesday, to attend the country's landmark post-elections national dialogue.

In a statement, the presidency said that the SADC Oversight Committee, the SADC Council of NGOs and the United Nations were set to participate in the two-day event to be held under the auspices of the Lesotho Council of NGOs (LCN).

Invitees included opposition party representatives, parties in government, heads of churches, the College of Chiefs, civil society organisations, academics, media and the Independent Electoral Commission.

"The dialogue will facilitate discussion on, among other issues, the complexities of the Lesotho electoral process; issues associated with securing national peace, political stability, reconciliation and transitional justice; pre-conditions for undertaking successful reforms, and key considerations on the process, structures and leadership that should accompany the reform process in the Kingdom," said the statement.

Long-term peace and stability

Ramaphosa was last in the mountain kingdom in August where he monitored progress following elections that resulted in Tom Thabane becoming prime minister.

During Ramaphosa's August visit, the coalition government in Lesotho, opposition parties, non-governmental organisations, religious leaders and the College of Chiefs respectively expressed their commitment to a multi-stakeholder dialogue directed towards long-term peace and stability.

Lesotho plunged into a political crisis following a failed coup attempt in 2014, prompting regional intervention.

In March this year, the mountain kingdom again faced a fresh crisis after parliament passed a vote of no confidence on ex- prime minister Pakalithi Mosisili.

This consequently paved way for the June 3 held election which saw Thabane winning 48 out of 120 parliamentary seats.

Source: News24

Lesotho

Namibia to Send Peacekeepers to Lesotho

NAMIBIA will be sending a military peacekeeping contingent to Lesotho to help quell tensions in that country,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.