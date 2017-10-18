Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as SADC facilitator to Lesotho, is expected in Maseru on Wednesday, to attend the country's landmark post-elections national dialogue.

In a statement, the presidency said that the SADC Oversight Committee, the SADC Council of NGOs and the United Nations were set to participate in the two-day event to be held under the auspices of the Lesotho Council of NGOs (LCN).

Invitees included opposition party representatives, parties in government, heads of churches, the College of Chiefs, civil society organisations, academics, media and the Independent Electoral Commission.

"The dialogue will facilitate discussion on, among other issues, the complexities of the Lesotho electoral process; issues associated with securing national peace, political stability, reconciliation and transitional justice; pre-conditions for undertaking successful reforms, and key considerations on the process, structures and leadership that should accompany the reform process in the Kingdom," said the statement.

Long-term peace and stability

Ramaphosa was last in the mountain kingdom in August where he monitored progress following elections that resulted in Tom Thabane becoming prime minister.

During Ramaphosa's August visit, the coalition government in Lesotho, opposition parties, non-governmental organisations, religious leaders and the College of Chiefs respectively expressed their commitment to a multi-stakeholder dialogue directed towards long-term peace and stability.

Lesotho plunged into a political crisis following a failed coup attempt in 2014, prompting regional intervention.

In March this year, the mountain kingdom again faced a fresh crisis after parliament passed a vote of no confidence on ex- prime minister Pakalithi Mosisili.

This consequently paved way for the June 3 held election which saw Thabane winning 48 out of 120 parliamentary seats.

Source: News24